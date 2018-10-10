Blue Jackets' Nick Foligno: Shines in win
Foligno scored two goals and added an assist in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Avalanche.
Foligno opened the scoring Tuesday, adding an important insurance marker halfway through the final frame. Coming off a 15-goal campaign a season ago, Foligno is hoping he can climb back up to the 25-30 range in 2018-19. He'll look to keep the points coming when the Blue Jackets play Florida on Thursday.
