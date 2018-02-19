Blue Jackets' Nick Foligno: Sidelined 1-2 weeks
Foligno (lower body) has been ruled out 1-2 weeks after getting injured in Sunday's matchup with Pittsburgh.
At minimum, Foligno will miss the Jackets' next three games due to his lower-body malady, though it could certainly be longer. The winger has been on top of his game of late, as he has tallied three goals, one helper and 19 shots in his previous five outings. The Jackets will likely utilize either Zac Dalpe or Markus Hannikainen during Foligno's absence.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Nick Foligno: Sustains lower-body injury•
-
Blue Jackets' Nick Foligno: Three-point night Wednesday•
-
Blue Jackets' Nick Foligno: Collects two assists•
-
Blue Jackets' Nick Foligno: In on both goals in 5-2 loss•
-
Blue Jackets' Nick Foligno: Ends drought with power-play goal Sunday•
-
Blue Jackets' Nick Foligno: Pots milestone goal•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...