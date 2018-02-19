Blue Jackets' Nick Foligno: Sidelined 1-2 weeks

Foligno (lower body) has been ruled out 1-2 weeks after getting injured in Sunday's matchup with Pittsburgh.

At minimum, Foligno will miss the Jackets' next three games due to his lower-body malady, though it could certainly be longer. The winger has been on top of his game of late, as he has tallied three goals, one helper and 19 shots in his previous five outings. The Jackets will likely utilize either Zac Dalpe or Markus Hannikainen during Foligno's absence.