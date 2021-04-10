Foligno won't play Saturday versus Chicago due to an upper-body injury, Brian Hedger of The Columbus Dispatch reports.
Foligno will miss his first game of the season due to his upper-body issue. He's picked up 16 points in 42 games this campaign.
