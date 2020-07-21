Foligno (undisclosed) will not participate in Tuesday's intrasquad game, Blue Jackets team reporter Jeff Svoboda reports.
Foligno's absence Monday will thus carry over until at least Tuesday. With the postseason a little over a week away, it's possible the staff is taking a cautious approach with the winger's health to ensure he's ready for the Aug. 8 reopening against the Maple Leafs.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Nick Foligno: Absent Monday•
-
Blue Jackets' Nick Foligno: Reaches double digits in goals•
-
Blue Jackets' Nick Foligno: Leads offense with pair of goals•
-
Blue Jackets' Nick Foligno: Slings assist Sunday•
-
Blue Jackets' Nick Foligno: Picks up helper•
-
Blue Jackets' Nick Foligno: First goal in 23 games•