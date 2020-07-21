Foligno (undisclosed) will not participate in Tuesday's intrasquad game, Blue Jackets team reporter Jeff Svoboda reports.

Foligno's absence Monday will thus carry over until at least Tuesday. With the postseason a little over a week away, it's possible the staff is taking a cautious approach with the winger's health to ensure he's ready for the Aug. 8 reopening against the Maple Leafs.