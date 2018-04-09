Blue Jackets' Nick Foligno: Slated to return Thursday
Foligno (lower body) is expected to be ready for Thursday's Game 1 matchup with Washington, per Aaron Portzline of The Athletic Cleveland.
Foligno missed the final six games of the regular season, but would appear to be ready to suit up for the playoffs. Prior to getting hurt, the 29-year-old was bogged down in a six-game goal drought, but had managed to secure five helpers over that stretch. With the Buffalo native back in action, Sonny Milano figures to be the odd man out.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Nick Foligno: Traveling with team•
-
Blue Jackets' Nick Foligno: Out 2-4 weeks•
-
Blue Jackets' Nick Foligno: Another two-point effort Tuesday•
-
Blue Jackets' Nick Foligno: Notches two helpers in Monday's OT win•
-
Blue Jackets' Nick Foligno: Struggles mightily in return•
-
Blue Jackets' Nick Foligno: Will be activated off IR•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...