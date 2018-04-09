Blue Jackets' Nick Foligno: Slated to return Thursday

Foligno (lower body) is expected to be ready for Thursday's Game 1 matchup with Washington, per Aaron Portzline of The Athletic Cleveland.

Foligno missed the final six games of the regular season, but would appear to be ready to suit up for the playoffs. Prior to getting hurt, the 29-year-old was bogged down in a six-game goal drought, but had managed to secure five helpers over that stretch. With the Buffalo native back in action, Sonny Milano figures to be the odd man out.