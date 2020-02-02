Blue Jackets' Nick Foligno: Slings assist Sunday

Foligno posted an assist, two shots on goal, five hits and a plus-2 rating in Sunday's 4-3 win over the Canadiens.

Foligno now has two goals, three helpers and 23 hits in his last seven outings. The 32-year-old has 22 points, 90 shots and 163 hits through 50 games this season. While his offensive numbers don't jump off the page, the physicality can be a perk for fantasy owners.