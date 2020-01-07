Blue Jackets' Nick Foligno: Starting to heat up again
Foligno managed an assist, three shots on goal, five hits and two blocked shots in Monday's 4-2 win over the Kings.
Foligno has picked up four helpers, 19 hits and six PIM in his last five outings. This hot stretch comes immediately after a 10-game point drought for the 32-year-old. Overall, Foligno has 17 points, 130 hits and 45 PIM through 40 contests, which could be valuable multi-category production to fantasy owners in deeper formats.
