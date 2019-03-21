Blue Jackets' Nick Foligno: Still away from team
Foligno (personal) won't be in the lineup versus Edmonton on Thursday, Brian Hedger of The Columbus Dispatch reports.
There has been no indication of when Foligno might be ready to rejoin the team, so fantasy owners will have to take a wait and see approach. In the meantime, Eric Robinson will slot into the lineup in Foligno's stead.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Nick Foligno: Won't play Tuesday•
-
Blue Jackets' Nick Foligno: Still out with personal issue•
-
Blue Jackets' Nick Foligno: Out for personal matter•
-
Blue Jackets' Nick Foligno: Doles out another apple•
-
Blue Jackets' Nick Foligno: Ties scoring output from last season•
-
Blue Jackets' Nick Foligno: Notches 14th goal•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...