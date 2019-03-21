Blue Jackets' Nick Foligno: Still away from team

Foligno (personal) won't be in the lineup versus Edmonton on Thursday, Brian Hedger of The Columbus Dispatch reports.

There has been no indication of when Foligno might be ready to rejoin the team, so fantasy owners will have to take a wait and see approach. In the meantime, Eric Robinson will slot into the lineup in Foligno's stead.

