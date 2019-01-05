Blue Jackets' Nick Foligno: Still away from team
Foligno (personal) is expected to miss a third straight game Saturday against the Panthers, NHL.com's Alain Poupart reports.
Foligno is still away from the team spending time with his daughter who recently underwent surgery. The 31-year-old American's next opportunity to return to the lineup will arrive Tuesday against Tampa Bay.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Nick Foligno: Will not play Friday•
-
Blue Jackets' Nick Foligno: Will miss Monday's game•
-
Blue Jackets' Nick Foligno: Pots game-winner against Knights•
-
Blue Jackets' Nick Foligno: Set to return Monday•
-
Blue Jackets' Nick Foligno: Out against Carolina•
-
Blue Jackets' Nick Foligno: Misses practice•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 15
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...