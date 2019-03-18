Blue Jackets' Nick Foligno: Still out with personal issue

Foligno (personal) was not at practice Monday, Brian Hedger of the Columbus Dispatch reports.

Foligno missed Columbus' game Saturday due to this issue. The Jackets play Tuesday against the Flames. Theoretically, the 31-year-old could play without needing to practice first, but it's not a good sign for his availability.

