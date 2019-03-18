Blue Jackets' Nick Foligno: Still out with personal issue
Foligno (personal) was not at practice Monday, Brian Hedger of the Columbus Dispatch reports.
Foligno missed Columbus' game Saturday due to this issue. The Jackets play Tuesday against the Flames. Theoretically, the 31-year-old could play without needing to practice first, but it's not a good sign for his availability.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Nick Foligno: Out for personal matter•
-
Blue Jackets' Nick Foligno: Doles out another apple•
-
Blue Jackets' Nick Foligno: Ties scoring output from last season•
-
Blue Jackets' Nick Foligno: Notches 14th goal•
-
Blue Jackets' Nick Foligno: Makes impact against Rangers•
-
Blue Jackets' Nick Foligno: Set to return Thursday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...