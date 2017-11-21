Blue Jackets' Nick Foligno: Struggles continue Monday
Foligno extended his pointless streak to 12 games in Monday's 3-2 win over the Sabres.
He failed to even record a shot on net in the contest, finishing with a minus-1 rating and winning only four of 15 faceoffs. Foligno's struggles have pushed him down to the third line between Tyler Motte and Oliver Bjorkstrand, and given how coach John Tortorella usually handled his slumping veterans, don't be surprised if Foligno spends a night in the press box once Alexander Wennberg (upper body) returns to give the Jackets some depth up the middle.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Nick Foligno: Finds back of net again Wednesday•
-
Blue Jackets' Nick Foligno: Multi-point effort in losing cause•
-
Blue Jackets' Nick Foligno: Pots first goal of season Tuesday•
-
Blue Jackets' Nick Foligno: Will begin season at center•
-
Blue Jackets' Nick Foligno: Records zero shots•
-
Blue Jackets' Nick Foligno: Logs over 25 minutes in return•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...