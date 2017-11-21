Blue Jackets' Nick Foligno: Struggles continue Monday

Foligno extended his pointless streak to 12 games in Monday's 3-2 win over the Sabres.

He failed to even record a shot on net in the contest, finishing with a minus-1 rating and winning only four of 15 faceoffs. Foligno's struggles have pushed him down to the third line between Tyler Motte and Oliver Bjorkstrand, and given how coach John Tortorella usually handled his slumping veterans, don't be surprised if Foligno spends a night in the press box once Alexander Wennberg (upper body) returns to give the Jackets some depth up the middle.