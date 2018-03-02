Blue Jackets' Nick Foligno: Struggles mightily in return
Foligno (lower body) returned to action Thursday night against the Kings, recording a minus-3 rating over 15:44 of ice time in a 5-2 road loss.
The captain, who missed the prior four contests due to his injury, certainly didn't appear to be 100 percent upon returning, and his playing time was down close to three minutes against his season average. It could take a few games for Foligno to get his legs back, but he may have already fallen out of favor in a large share of fantasy leagues as the owner of just 26 points (13 goals, 13 assists) and a minus-4 rating through 60 games.
