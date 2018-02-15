Blue Jackets' Nick Foligno: Three-point night Wednesday
Foligno scored two goals and an assist while adding three shots, two hits, four PIM and a plus-2 rating in Wednesday's 6-3 loss to the Maple Leafs.
The Foligno-Alex Wennberg-Oliver Bjorkstrand line was the only unit to have any success for the Jackets in this one, and the captain was in on every goal the team scored. Foligno still has only 13 goals and 26 points in 57 games on the season, but with both he and the Columbus offense showing signs of life recently, he could still put together a productive run to close out the schedule.
