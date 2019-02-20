Blue Jackets' Nick Foligno: Ties scoring output from last season

Foligno found the back of the net and recorded seven PIM in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Canadiens.

Foligno crashed the net to clean up a Josh Andersen shot that skipped off Carey Price's stick. The captain has now tied his scoring mark from the 2017-18 campaign, reaching 15 goals in 18 fewer games. His assists are down, though, as he's only set up 12 goals over 54 contests. Foligno isn't a must-have in the fantasy realm, but the Blue Jackets depend on him for his physicality and leadership intangibles.