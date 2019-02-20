Blue Jackets' Nick Foligno: Ties scoring output from last season
Foligno found the back of the net and recorded seven PIM in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Canadiens.
Foligno crashed the net to clean up a Josh Andersen shot that skipped off Carey Price's stick. The captain has now tied his scoring mark from the 2017-18 campaign, reaching 15 goals in 18 fewer games. His assists are down, though, as he's only set up 12 goals over 54 contests. Foligno isn't a must-have in the fantasy realm, but the Blue Jackets depend on him for his physicality and leadership intangibles.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Nick Foligno: Notches 14th goal•
-
Blue Jackets' Nick Foligno: Makes impact against Rangers•
-
Blue Jackets' Nick Foligno: Set to return Thursday•
-
Blue Jackets' Nick Foligno: Remains with family•
-
Blue Jackets' Nick Foligno: Still away from team•
-
Blue Jackets' Nick Foligno: Will not play Friday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...