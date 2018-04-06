Blue Jackets' Nick Foligno: Traveling with team
Foligno (lower body) will make the trip to Nashville for Saturday's game against the Predators, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic Cleveland reports.
While there's still no guarantee he will dress for the contest, Foligno's presence on the trip provides a solid indication that he will be available for the team's postseason opener at the very least. If Foligno sits through the contest, his regular season would wrap up having collected 33 points -- 15 goals and 18 assists -- through 72 games this season.
