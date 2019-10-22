Blue Jackets' Nick Foligno: Two helpers in OT win
Foligno picked up two assists, one short-handed, in Monday's 4-3 overtime win over the Maple Leafs.
The veteran forward also chipped in two shots, a hit, a blocked shot and a plus-2 rating in a strong performance. Foligno had gone without a point in five straight games, but he was able to make an impact in this one, setting up the first two Columbus goals of the evening. He's now got one goal and five points through nine games to begin the season.
