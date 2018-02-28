Blue Jackets' Nick Foligno: Will be activated off IR

The Blue Jackets will activate Foligno (lower body) from injured reserve Wednesday, Brian Hedger of NHL.com reports.

Foligno has missed the Blue Jackets' last four games due to a lower-body injury, but he was a full participant in Wednesday's practice, which was the first indication he was likely nearing a return to the lineup. The 30-year-old winger, who's notched 13 goals and 26 points in 59 games this season, will almost certainly return to his role skating on Columbus' second line and second power-play unit Thursday against the Kings.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories