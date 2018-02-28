Blue Jackets' Nick Foligno: Will be activated off IR
The Blue Jackets will activate Foligno (lower body) from injured reserve Wednesday, Brian Hedger of NHL.com reports.
Foligno has missed the Blue Jackets' last four games due to a lower-body injury, but he was a full participant in Wednesday's practice, which was the first indication he was likely nearing a return to the lineup. The 30-year-old winger, who's notched 13 goals and 26 points in 59 games this season, will almost certainly return to his role skating on Columbus' second line and second power-play unit Thursday against the Kings.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Nick Foligno: Partakes in limited on-ice workout•
-
Blue Jackets' Nick Foligno: Designated for injured reserve•
-
Blue Jackets' Nick Foligno: Sidelined 1-2 weeks•
-
Blue Jackets' Nick Foligno: Sustains lower-body injury•
-
Blue Jackets' Nick Foligno: Three-point night Wednesday•
-
Blue Jackets' Nick Foligno: Collects two assists•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...