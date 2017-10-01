Blue Jackets' Nick Foligno: Will begin season at center

Foligno will open the season at center rather than the wing, Adam Jardy of The Columbus Dispatch reports.

It's a curious move considering that Boone Jenner (back) is hurt and Josh Anderson is holding out in a contract dispute, stretching the team's depth on the flanks, but the Jackets think 2016 first-round pick Pierre-Luc Dubois will make a better adjustment to the NHL at left wing, which leaves Foligno as the other other viable option up the middle. The veteran will still have a prominent role in the offense, however, and this move shouldn't impact his production for however long it lasts.