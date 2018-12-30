Blue Jackets' Nick Foligno: Will miss Monday's game

Foligno will sit out Monday's game as he tends to a family matter, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports.

Either Josh Anderson or Oliver Bjorkstrand will get a game with the top six as a result of Foligno's absence. The Blue Jackets' captain is expected to return for Friday's game versus the Hurricanes. Foligno has 10 goals and 10 assists through 37 games this year, and he continues to add a physical touch with 77 hits as well.