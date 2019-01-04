Blue Jackets' Nick Foligno: Will not play Friday
Foligno (personal) will not be in action versus the Hurricanes on Friday, Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site reports.
Foligno will miss a second straight game, with the Blue Jackets managing to put up six goals in a win over the Senators on New Year's Eve -- just the second time this season that Columbus had been without its captain. His next chance to suit up will arrive Saturday for a road draw versus the Panthers.
