Blue Jackets' Nick Foligno: Will return Tuesday
Foligno (personal) will rejoin the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Islanders.
Foligno missed four straight contests while tending to an undisclosed personal matter. Everything appears to be in order for the captain, who will look to finish the season strong after a middling 30 points -- 16 goals and 14 assists -- through 66 games thus far.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Nick Foligno: Missing in action Sunday•
-
Blue Jackets' Nick Foligno: Still away from team•
-
Blue Jackets' Nick Foligno: Won't play Tuesday•
-
Blue Jackets' Nick Foligno: Still out with personal issue•
-
Blue Jackets' Nick Foligno: Out for personal matter•
-
Blue Jackets' Nick Foligno: Doles out another apple•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...