Blue Jackets' Nick Foligno: Will return Tuesday

Foligno (personal) will rejoin the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Islanders.

Foligno missed four straight contests while tending to an undisclosed personal matter. Everything appears to be in order for the captain, who will look to finish the season strong after a middling 30 points -- 16 goals and 14 assists -- through 66 games thus far.

