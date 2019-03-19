Blue Jackets' Nick Foligno: Won't play Tuesday

Foligno (personal) remains out of the lineup for Tuesday's matchup with Calgary, Brian Hedger of NHL.com reports.

Considering Foligno isn't with the team for its three-game swing through Western Canada, he could miss the next two games as well, though he could travel on his own and rejoin the Jackets at any point. Without Foligno in the lineup, Lukas Sedlak and Oliver Bjorkstrand figure to see additional minutes.