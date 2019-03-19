Blue Jackets' Nick Foligno: Won't play Tuesday
Foligno (personal) remains out of the lineup for Tuesday's matchup with Calgary, Brian Hedger of NHL.com reports.
Considering Foligno isn't with the team for its three-game swing through Western Canada, he could miss the next two games as well, though he could travel on his own and rejoin the Jackets at any point. Without Foligno in the lineup, Lukas Sedlak and Oliver Bjorkstrand figure to see additional minutes.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Nick Foligno: Still out with personal issue•
-
Blue Jackets' Nick Foligno: Out for personal matter•
-
Blue Jackets' Nick Foligno: Doles out another apple•
-
Blue Jackets' Nick Foligno: Ties scoring output from last season•
-
Blue Jackets' Nick Foligno: Notches 14th goal•
-
Blue Jackets' Nick Foligno: Makes impact against Rangers•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...