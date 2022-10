Lalonde signed a three-year, entry-level contract with Columbus on Sunday.

Lalonde was a free agent invitee to training camp and has earned himself a pro deal with a strong showing. He posted a 24-25-3 record with a 3.62 goal-against average, an .877 save percentage and one shutout in 54 games for Erie of the OHL last season. Lalonde is expected to return to junior hockey this campaign.