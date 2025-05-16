Keskinen agreed to terms on a three-year, entry-level contract with Columbus on Friday.

Keskinen will make the jump to North America next season after having spent the last two years with Tappara Tampere in the Swedish league. In 59 regular-season contests this year, the 2023 seventh-round pick notched 15 goals and 20 helpers but was stymied in the postseason with just one point in eight outings. While Keskinen may get a look with the Jackets at training camp in the fall, he likely will spend the year primarily playing in the minors for AHL Cleveland.