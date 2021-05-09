Bjorkstrand collected a goal and an assist with six shots in a 5-4 overtime win over the Red Wings on Saturday.

Bjorkstrand tied the game at 2-2 with 6:45 left in the second period, roofing a shot past Calvin Pickard from the right faceoff dot. He later picked up an assist on Max Domi's overtime winner. The 26-year-old Bjorkstrand leads the Blue Jackets with a career-high 44 points, while also pacing the squad in goals (18) and assists (26).