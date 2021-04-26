Bjorkstrand registered a pair of assists and three shots on goal in Sunday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Lightning.
Bjorkstrand helped out on both of Eric Robinson's tallies in the contest. The 26-year-old Bjorkstrand won't finish with 36 points for a third straight year -- he's up to 38 (15 tallies, 23 helpers) with 124 shots on net and a minus-13 rating in 50 contests this year. His career high in points is 40, set in 2017-18.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Oliver Bjorkstrand: Grabs helper in loss•
-
Blue Jackets' Oliver Bjorkstrand: Good to go•
-
Blue Jackets' Oliver Bjorkstrand: Under the weather•
-
Blue Jackets' Oliver Bjorkstrand: Opens scoring Tuesday•
-
Blue Jackets' Oliver Bjorkstrand: Lights lamp in third•
-
Blue Jackets' Oliver Bjorkstrand: Sets up trio of goals in OT win•