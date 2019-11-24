Bjorkstrand dished out two assists in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Jets.

That's three straight games in which Bjorkstrand has registered two points. He helped set up power-play goals by Pierre-Luc Dubois and Gustav Nyquist on Saturday for his fifth multi-point game of November. Bjorkstrand, 24, scored a career-high 23 goals a year ago and seems to be heating up again.