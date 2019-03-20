Bjorkstrand scored a power-play goal in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Flames.

His tally cut the deficit to 3-2 in the third period, but Matthew Tkachuk sealed the win for the Flames with an empty-netter at the end. Bjorkstrand has a career-high 15 goals this season, as well as 11 assists in 68 games. He's on the fourth line currently, but does see some time power-play time, averaging 1:19 on the man advantage per game in March.