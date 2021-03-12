Bjorkstrand scored twice on five shots and added an assist Thursday in a 5-4 loss to Florida.
Bjorkstrand scored the game's first two goals, striking twice just over four minutes apart in the second period. He also assisted on a Max Domi goal that gave the Blue Jackets and seemingly-commanding 4-1 lead early in the third. Columbus ultimately lost in overtime but Bjorkstrand emerged with a season-best three points. The 25-year-old has 10 goals and 12 assists through 28 games, good for a team-leading 22 points.
