Bjorkstrand scored a goal in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Stars.

Stars winger Joel Kiviranta turned the puck over in his own zone, and Bjorkstrand was there to snipe his seventh goal of the season. Through 25 games, Bjorkstrand has 18 points, 57 shots on net, 21 hits and 23 PIM. The Danish winger will likely continue in a middle-six role with a fair amount of power-play time.