Blue Jackets' Oliver Bjorkstrand: Could benefit from shutdown
Bjorkstrand (ankle) could be ready to rejoin the Blue Jackets' lineup once the NHL schedule resumes, Brian Hedger of The Columbus Dispatch reports.
The winger underwent ankle surgery Mar. 3 and was given an 8-to-10 week recovery estimate, which would have cost him the rest of the regular season and potentially a round or two of the playoffs. With the league shut down, however, Bjorkstrand figures to get enough time to heal up and be ready to rejoin his teammates when action resumes. The 24-year-old was having a career-best season when he got hurt, scoring 21 goals and 36 points through 49 games.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Oliver Bjorkstrand: Undergoes ankle surgery•
-
Blue Jackets' Oliver Bjorkstrand: Out for rest of season•
-
Blue Jackets' Oliver Bjorkstrand: Suffers injury scare•
-
Blue Jackets' Oliver Bjorkstrand: Only offense in loss•
-
Blue Jackets' Oliver Bjorkstrand: Finds twine again•
-
Blue Jackets' Oliver Bjorkstrand: Provides helper in win•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.