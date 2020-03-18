Bjorkstrand (ankle) could be ready to rejoin the Blue Jackets' lineup once the NHL schedule resumes, Brian Hedger of The Columbus Dispatch reports.

The winger underwent ankle surgery Mar. 3 and was given an 8-to-10 week recovery estimate, which would have cost him the rest of the regular season and potentially a round or two of the playoffs. With the league shut down, however, Bjorkstrand figures to get enough time to heal up and be ready to rejoin his teammates when action resumes. The 24-year-old was having a career-best season when he got hurt, scoring 21 goals and 36 points through 49 games.