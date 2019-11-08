Bjorkstrand scored the game-winning goal and added a helper in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Coyotes.

Bjorkstrand had the secondary assist on Gustav Nyquist's goal 14 seconds into the game. The two forwards swapped roles in the middle of the third period, as Bjorkstrand netted the eventual clincher. It's the Dane's second multi-point outing in his last four games. He's at four goals and six points in 16 games -- it's been a bit of a slow start for the 24-year-old in 2019-20.