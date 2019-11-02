Bjorkstrand scored a power-play goal and added an even-strength assist in Friday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Blues.

Things were looking good for Columbus when Bjorkstrand gave the team a 3-1 lead midway through the second period, but the offense went cold after that. The 24-year-old had gone seven games without a point coming into Friday, and on the year Bjorkstrand has only three goals and four points through 13 contests.