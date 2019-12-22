Bjorkstrand suffered an undisclosed injury in the third period of Saturday's game versus the Devils, Blue Jackets team reporter Jeff Svoboda reports.

Bjorkstrand appeared to take a cross check and had to leave the game. He scored the Blue Jackets' first two goals and added five shots in the 5-1 win. With eight points in 10 games in December, Columbus fans and fantasy owners alike will hope this is just a minor injury and not something that will keep the Denmark native sidelined for long.