Bjorkstrand opened the scoring 8:53 into the first period and added the lone helper on Eric Robinson's game-winning tally in the second. Friday was the third multi-point effort in nine outings for Bjorkstrand. The Dane has three goals, five helpers, 23 shots on goal and a minus-1 rating this season. Bjorkstand's role in the top-six should be safe -- and could be enhanced -- when Patrik Laine joins the Blue Jackets on the ice.