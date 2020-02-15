Bjorkstrand scored the Blue Jackets' only goal in Friday's 3-1 loss to the Rangers.

The 24-year-old got his stick on the puck in a scrum and flipped a backhand over Alexandar Georgiev's shoulder late in the second period. Bjorkstrand continues to roll, and in 10 games since returning from a rib injury he has seven goals on 28 shots and nine total points.