Blue Jackets' Oliver Bjorkstrand: Finishes playoffs with apple
Bjorkstrand collected an assist in the series-ending loss to the Capitals in Game 6 on Monday.
The Dane completes his second career playoff series with one goal and two assists over 11:03 of average ice time. As a bottom-six winger, he wasn't primed for success in the fantasy realm, but Bjorkstrand was efficient with his opportunities. Selected in the third round (89th overall) of the 2013 NHL Entry Draft, there's plenty of room for growth in his game, so look for the 23-year-old in the late rounds of most fantasy drafts as a sleeper pick this fall.
