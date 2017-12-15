Bjorkstrand recorded three assists during Thursday's 6-4 win over the Islanders.

After registering a goal and an assist against Edmonton on Tuesday, this was a solid follow up from the 22-year-old winger. Bjorkstrand is currently skating in a top-six role, so with this recent uptick in scoring, he's worth a speculative grab in deeper settings. Additionally, he's now up to a respectable six goals and 21 points through 32 games for the campaign, so this might also be the beginning stages of a heater.