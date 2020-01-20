Blue Jackets' Oliver Bjorkstrand: Fuels comeback with two goals
Bjorkstrand (rib/oblique) scored both goals in a 2-1 win over the Rangers on Sunday.
Bjorkstrand missed 13 games with the injury, but he made an instant impact in his return. His two tallies in the third period, including one in the final minute, helped to secure Matiss Kivlenieks' first win. Bjorkstrand also fired a team-high six shots on goal in the contest. He was on fire prior to getting injured, with five goals and two assists in the previous four games. He's at 25 points, 128 shots and a plus-2 rating in 37 appearances this season.
