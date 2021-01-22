Bjorkstrand scored a goal and added an assist in Thursday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Lightning.

After a slow start, Bjorkstrand has put up five points (two goals, three assists) in his last three games. We've been waiting for his game to take off and we hope this is the time. Bjorkstrand has delivered two straight 20-plus goal seasons and last year, he took his first big step with 36 points in 49 games. He's going to be a solid fantasy contributor.