Bjorkstrand recorded an assist during Game 2 on Sunday in a 5-4 overtime victory over Washington.

The tally was Bjorkstrand's second playoff assist of his career, and came on the man advantage. Although the 23-year-old has been a steady presence on the second power-play unit for most of 2017-18, he's been logging bottom-six minutes in the playoffs and at end of the season, skating for just 12:37 per game in his last 10 contests. With Columbus particularly deep at right wing it's unlikely his minutes see an increase, but Bjorkstrand should start shooting the puck more -- he hasn't logged a shot on goal yet in the first two playoff matches, despite averaging two per game in the regular season.