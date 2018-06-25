Blue Jackets' Oliver Bjorkstrand: Gets qualifying offer from Jackets
Bjorkstrand received a qualifying offer as a restricted free agent from the Blue Jackets on Monday, the team's PR account reports.
The 23-year-old winger is coming off his first full season in the NHL, scoring 11 goals and 40 points in 82 games while putting 163 shots on goal. His role next season could expand if Artemi Panarin winds up being traded, but for now Bjorkstrand seems ticketed for a middle-six spot that includes time on the second power-play unit. He does have the skill and sniper instincts to have a breakout campaign if he finds his way into more ice time, however.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Oliver Bjorkstrand: Finishes playoffs with apple•
-
Blue Jackets' Oliver Bjorkstrand: Lights lamp in Game 5•
-
Blue Jackets' Oliver Bjorkstrand: Gets assist in Game 2•
-
Blue Jackets' Oliver Bjorkstrand: Notches two assists Tuesday•
-
Blue Jackets' Oliver Bjorkstrand: Picks up helper in blowout win•
-
Blue Jackets' Oliver Bjorkstrand: Notches two assists Friday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...