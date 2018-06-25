Bjorkstrand received a qualifying offer as a restricted free agent from the Blue Jackets on Monday, the team's PR account reports.

The 23-year-old winger is coming off his first full season in the NHL, scoring 11 goals and 40 points in 82 games while putting 163 shots on goal. His role next season could expand if Artemi Panarin winds up being traded, but for now Bjorkstrand seems ticketed for a middle-six spot that includes time on the second power-play unit. He does have the skill and sniper instincts to have a breakout campaign if he finds his way into more ice time, however.