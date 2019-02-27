Blue Jackets' Oliver Bjorkstrand: Goes top shelf in loss
Bjorkstrand converted a shot at even strength in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Penguins.
The Danish winger put the cannon operator to work with his team's first goal -- a beautiful snapshot that skied over goaltender Matt Murray's head with 15:05 remaining in the second period. Bjorkstrand is adept at letting plays develop, which he artfully demonstrated on the way to his 12th tally of the season. He's up to 23 points through 57 games, but Bjorkstrand typically needs maximum offensive efficiency to appease fantasy owners since he only averages 12:13 of ice time.
