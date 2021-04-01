Bjorkstrand (illness) has been cleared to play ahead of Thursday's matchup with Tampa Bay, Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers reports.
Bjorkstrand missed Wednesday's practice with an illness not related to COVID-19, but whatever he was dealing with was evidently minor. He'll slot into his usual spots on Columbus' second line and second power-play unit against the Lightning.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Oliver Bjorkstrand: Under the weather•
-
Blue Jackets' Oliver Bjorkstrand: Opens scoring Tuesday•
-
Blue Jackets' Oliver Bjorkstrand: Lights lamp in third•
-
Blue Jackets' Oliver Bjorkstrand: Sets up trio of goals in OT win•
-
Blue Jackets' Oliver Bjorkstrand: Big offensive night•
-
Blue Jackets' Oliver Bjorkstrand: Scores late in loss•