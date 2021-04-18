Bjorkstrand notched an assist in Saturday's 5-1 loss to the Stars.
Bjorkstrand set up Vladislav Gavrikov for the opening tally at 6:06 of the first period. That was all the offense the Blue Jackets could muster. The 26-year-old Bjorkstrand has just two assists during a seven-game goal drought. For the season, he's at 33 points, 109 shots on net, a minus-9 rating and 23 PIM in 46 appearances.
