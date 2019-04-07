Blue Jackets' Oliver Bjorkstrand: Huge effort to close season
Bjorkstrand scored a goal and added two assists in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Senators.
The 23-year-old sniper was on fire down the stretch as the Jackets pushed for the playoffs, scoring nine goals and 11 points in the last 10 games. Bjorkstrand's 23 goals on the season were a career high, but he'll need to carry that momentum deeper into April if the Jackets are going to advance past a first-round clash with the Lightning.
