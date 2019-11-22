Bjorkstrand scored a power-play goal and added an assist at even strength in Thursday's 5-4 win over Detroit.

Bjorkstrand's two points came in a 1:03 span, as Columbus turned a 3-2 deficit into a 4-3 lead in the blink of an eye in the third period. With five goals in 21 games, Bjorkstrand's on pace to come up a few goals short of last season's 23.