Blue Jackets' Oliver Bjorkstrand: Keys third-period comeback
Bjorkstrand scored a power-play goal and added an assist at even strength in Thursday's 5-4 win over Detroit.
Bjorkstrand's two points came in a 1:03 span, as Columbus turned a 3-2 deficit into a 4-3 lead in the blink of an eye in the third period. With five goals in 21 games, Bjorkstrand's on pace to come up a few goals short of last season's 23.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Oliver Bjorkstrand: Two helpers in win•
-
Blue Jackets' Oliver Bjorkstrand: Delivers two points•
-
Blue Jackets' Oliver Bjorkstrand: Ends slump with two-point night•
-
Blue Jackets' Oliver Bjorkstrand: Two points in OT win•
-
Blue Jackets' Oliver Bjorkstrand: Club anticipating breakout•
-
Blue Jackets' Oliver Bjorkstrand: Two points in convincing win•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.