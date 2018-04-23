Blue Jackets' Oliver Bjorkstrand: Lights lamp in Game 5
Bjorkstrand scored a goal Saturday during a 4-3 overtime loss to Washington in Game 5.
The goal came on Bjorkstrand's third shot of the postseason, and although he's not firing the puck off often, he's still sitting at two points through the first five games. The Dane also has just supplied two hits and gone minus-one as well, struggling to fill the scoresheet against Washington. Unfortunately for Bjorkstrand,he's still stuck on the fourth forward line, which will continue to limit his opportunities as he's only averaging 11:06 of ice time per game.
