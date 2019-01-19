Blue Jackets' Oliver Bjorkstrand: Lights lamp in loss
Bjorkstrand scored his seventh goal of the season in Friday's 4-1 loss to the Canadiens.
The 23-year-old winger has had a tough time making an impact this season, consistently skating in a bottom-six role, but Bjorkstrand has still eked out four goals and six points over the last 12 games after being nearly invisible through the first two-plus months of the campaign.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Oliver Bjorkstrand: Rare offensive outburst in OT win•
-
Blue Jackets' Oliver Bjorkstrand: Tallies power-play goal in win over Caps•
-
Blue Jackets' Oliver Bjorkstrand: Points in two straight•
-
Blue Jackets' Oliver Bjorkstrand: Secures hat trick in loss•
-
Blue Jackets' Oliver Bjorkstrand: Secures bridge deal•
-
Blue Jackets' Oliver Bjorkstrand: Gets qualifying offer from Jackets•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 17
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...