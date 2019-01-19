Bjorkstrand scored his seventh goal of the season in Friday's 4-1 loss to the Canadiens.

The 23-year-old winger has had a tough time making an impact this season, consistently skating in a bottom-six role, but Bjorkstrand has still eked out four goals and six points over the last 12 games after being nearly invisible through the first two-plus months of the campaign.

