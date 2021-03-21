Bjorkstrand scored a goal on two shots in Saturday's 3-2 shootout win over the Hurricanes.

Bjorkstrand squared the game at 1-1 just 39 seconds into the third, throwing a puck in front from below the goal line that banked off of Carolina defenseman Dougie Hamilton and into the net. It was the 11th goal of the year for Bjorkstrand, who also registered the shootout winner for Columbus. Bjorkstrand has accumulated five goals and six assists in nine games since the start of March.